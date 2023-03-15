Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has called the actions of his son Carson "inexcusable" after the younger Briere was caught on surveillance camera pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar.

The event happened Saturday evening at a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. Video below of the incident went viral after its publication on Twitter on Tuesday, prompting the university to release a statement.

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior," said the elder Briere, who was named the Flyers' interim GM on Friday.

Carson Briere admitted that he was indeed seen in the video abusing someone else's property. He apologized in a statement that was shared with NBC10.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," said Carson Briere.

The younger Briere plays Division 1 ice hockey for Mercyhurst University. He previously played hockey at Arizona State University, where he was dismissed from the team in 2019 after "a violation of team rules."

In a statement, the school noted that the wheelchair was damaged in the fall. The person who posted the surveillance video said on Twitter that the owner of the wheelchair had gone to the bathroom, leaving the chair unoccupied.