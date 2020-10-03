Cam Newton

Cam Newton Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Out Sunday: Report

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a source, said the Patriots have been doing "mass testing and re-testing" and so far no spread has been reported to other players or staff. The Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday, but Schefter said the trip is now on standby as they await test results and guidance from the NFL.

Brian Hoyer was the Patriots' active backup quarterback for the first three games of the season, with Jarrett Stidham listed as inactive all three weeks.

The Patriots have confirmed in a statement only that "a Patriots player" tested positive and has entered self-quarantine. The team did not name the player.

The team said several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player were tested Saturday morning and were negative for COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority," the Patriots said in their statement.

Newton had led the team to a 2-1 start since replacing departed free agent Tom Brady this offseason.

