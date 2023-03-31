Down Goes South Carolina: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Stun Unbeaten Defending Champs in Final Four

Caitlin Clark, Iowa stun unbeaten South Carolina in Final Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Down goes South Carolina.

AP National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes knocked off the undefeated defending champion No. 1 Gamecocks in the Final Four of the 2023 women's NCAA Tournament on Friday. It marked South Carolina's first loss since March of last year.

The Hawkeyes' 77-73 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas booked the program's first trip to the national championship game, where they'll face No. 3 LSU on Sunday. The Tigers defeated No. 1 Virginia Tech in the other Final Four matchup to advance to their first national title game.

Clark, who was coming off the first 40-point triple-double in March Madness history, had yet another historic performance. The junior guard posted a tournament semifinal-record 41 points on 15-for-31 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and eight assists. She scored or assisted on all 18 of Iowa's fourth-quarter points to close out the upset victory.

Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 24 points. Aliyah Boston, the previous season's National Player of the Year, posted eight points and 10 rebounds in limited action due to foul trouble.

This story is being updated...