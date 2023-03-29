Budweiser to release limited-edition MLB team cans for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sip Sip, Hooray! MLB Opening Day will be pitching more than just home runs in 2023.

Budweiser, the league's longest-standing sponsor, has designed unique cans for 14 teams across the league, featuring each club's logo and team colors for fans to collect and enjoy this spring.

The cans also feature a unique skyline that's pertinent to the team's city for the first time ever.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 2023 Limited-Edition @MLB Buds have dropped. Which team & city will you be repping on #OpeningDay? pic.twitter.com/GO7VkwpYTp — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 29, 2023

The limited-edition 2023 release has cans for the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.

“Budweiser has been a great MLB partner for a long time and continually evolves its marketing connected to our sport,” MLB Executive and Vice President of Business Noah Garden said back in 2017. “These custom-designed cans are another terrific example of Bud’s support and their ability to connect with our fans.”

To sweeten the pot, on March 30, Budweiser is launching #BudsForHomers, a new social sweepstakes. Fans will be awarded weekly with beer money that corresponds to the distance of the longest home run hit. For example, if Aaron Judge crushes a home run for 450 feet at Yankee Stadium this season, fans will get to enter for a chance to early $450 in beer cash.

Fans can purchase the cans in the cities participating at locations where Budweiser is sold.