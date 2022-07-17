Bryan Cranston Hit By Liner at All-Star Celebrity Game, Later Gets Ejected

Bryan Cranston - the star of "Breaking Bad" - got a bad break at MLB's Celebrity Softball Game.

Two, actually: suffering a pregame injury and later getting ejected after arguing with the home plate umpire over what was a bad strike call.

The 66-year-old actor was hit in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos during batting practice on Saturday night at Dodgers Stadium.

Cranston was doubled over for a couple of minutes before retreating to his trailer.

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game."

He ended up playing in the game, wearing eye black for one at-bat and using the themes from "Breaking Bad" and "Malcolm in the Middle" as his walk-up music while approaching the plate.

But his night was cut slightly short after he got tossed.

The Emmy-winner, best known for his role as Walter White on "Breaking Bad," struck out looking on an inside pitch by softball legend Jennie Finch in the fifth and final inning of the game. Cranston then used his award-winning acting skills to start a heated argument with the home plate umpire.

“It was inside! Get out of here! Get out of here!," Cranston shouted while he kicked dirt at the umps feet.

Cranston was "restrained" by actor JK Simmons.

"You're stealing the game," Cranston yelled at the umpire. "You're stealing the game from us!"

He then grabbed a bucket filled with bubble gum, ran to home plate and tossed it at the umpire.

Cranston's Los Angeles team went on to lose to Brooklyn, 15-13. The MLB All-Star game is Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium. Expect Cranston, a longtime Dodgers fan, to be in attendance.