Bruins' Linus Ullmark Earns First-Career Nod in 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Bruins' Linus Ullmark earns first-career nod in 2023 All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Linus is now an Ull-Star.

Linus Ullmark, goaltender for the Boston Bruins, earned his first-career All-Star nod, as he'll represent the franchise in the 2023 game in Florida, the NHL announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who is in his second season with the Bruins and eighth overall, has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far, currently ranking first in the league in wins (21), save percentage (93.9%) and goals against average (1.86).

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Ullmark has steadily improved every season, especially in 2022-23. His performances in the net is a huge reason why the Bruins are currently atop the Atlantic Division, posting a robust 29-4-4 win-loss-overtime loss record.

Boston has allowed just 83 goals this season, the best mark in the NHL. The plus-57 goal differential also tops the league by 26, as the New Jersey Devils come in second (plus-31).

The Sweden native was one of 16 All-Stars announced on Thursday, as each team in the Eastern Conference had a representative selected prior to the announcement of the Western Conference players.

Sunrise, Fla., is the host city of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, home of the Florida Panthers. The game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4.