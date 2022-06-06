Boston Bruins Fire Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy won't be behind the bench for the Boston Bruins next season.

Several weeks after the team lost in the first round of the NHL playoffs, the Bruins announced Monday evening they had relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach, calling it "an extremely difficult decision."

"Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change," Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said in a press release. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally."

"After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice," Sweeney added. "I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities."

Cassidy was named the Bruins' interim head coach on Feb. 7, 2017, following the firing of Claude Julien. He was officially named Boston's new head coach less than three months later.

The Bruins made the playoffs in each of Cassidy's six seasons behind the bench. He coached them within one victory of the Stanley Cup in 2019, a hard-fought series against the St. Louis Blues, and he was named NHL Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

The 57-year-old, who seemed to coach several editions of the Bruins to their full potential, immediately becomes a top candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Chicago, Winnipeg, Vegas and Detroit and any others that may now come open because of his availability. After struggling in two seasons with Washington in his first NHL head-coaching job in the early 2000s, Cassidy developed into one of the smartest hockey minds around by working through the minors with Providence of the American Hockey League and succeeding with Boston.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs and President Cam Neely thanked Cassidy for his time in Boston, calling him a "fantastic" coach and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

"On behalf of the Jacobs family, I'd like to thank Bruce and his family for their dedication to the Boston Bruins organization," Jacobs said. "Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce's deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable. We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they've done for the team both on and off the ice."

"I want to thank Bruce for his time and service to the Boston Bruins organization over the last 14 years," Neely added. "Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench. I also want to extend my gratitude to Bruce and his family for everything they've done over the years to support the New England community and Bruins organization. We wish them continued success in the future."

The search for Cassidy's replacement will begin immediately, the team said. Neely noted he has the utmost confidence in Sweeney to find the best candidate to help the Bruins reach their full potential.

Whoever takes over for Cassidy faces an unenviable task of coaching a lineup that is expected to be without first-line left winger Brad Marchand and top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for at least the first two months of next season. Captain Patrice Bergeron, who won a record fifth Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward, is also mulling retirement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report