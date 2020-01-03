NBA

Brooklyn Nets Waive David Nwaba After Season-Ending Injury

Getty Images

FILE IMAGE: David Nwaba

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • The Brooklyn Nets have waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon
  • Nwaba was injured Dec. 19 in a loss at San Antonio and underwent surgery the next day in New York
  • He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20 games after signing with the Nets in July

The Brooklyn Nets have waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

The move Friday frees up a roster spot for a Nets team that has lost a season-high four straight games while playing without injured starters Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

Nwaba was injured Dec. 19 in a loss at San Antonio and underwent surgery the next day in New York.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

hate crime 1 hour ago

Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Indicted on Attempted Murder, Assault Charges

NJ Transit 4 hours ago

2 Women Die After NJ Transit Train Strikes Car on Tracks

He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBANew York CityNational Basketball AssociationsportsBrooklyn Nets
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us