Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Pulled From Game Twice Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was pulled from a game twice Friday based on COVID-19 concerns.
The NBA said in a statement that the 10-time All-Star was held back before tipoff because a close contact had an inconclusive Covid-19 test. He was seen in the game during the first quarter but was pulled again, in third quarter, after the close contact was confirmed positive, the NBA said.
The league doesn't require a player to be quarantined until a confirmed positive test for a close contact is revealed, it said.
Durant was clearly frustrated, tweeting after being pulled out of the game, "Free me."
The player, who averages nearly 30 points a game, had 8 points in 19 minutes and was off-court as the Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors 123-117.
