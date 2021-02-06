Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Pulled From Game Twice Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The NBA said Durant was in close contact with someone who tested positive

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts as he sits during a time out against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center
Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was pulled from a game twice Friday based on COVID-19 concerns.

The NBA said in a statement that the 10-time All-Star was held back before tipoff because a close contact had an inconclusive Covid-19 test. He was seen in the game during the first quarter but was pulled again, in third quarter, after the close contact was confirmed positive, the NBA said.

The league doesn't require a player to be quarantined until a confirmed positive test for a close contact is revealed, it said.

Durant was clearly frustrated, tweeting after being pulled out of the game, "Free me."

The player, who averages nearly 30 points a game, had 8 points in 19 minutes and was off-court as the Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors 123-117.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantCOVID-19Brooklyn Nets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us