Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Film

The Brooklyn Nets released a statement Friday night condemning star point guard Kyrie Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film.

Irving tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Thursday. He also shared a screenshot of the movie's Amazon page on his Instagram Story.

The film was released in 2018 and is based on a 2015 book with the same title. As Rolling Stone detailed, the movie and book are "stuffed with antisemitic tropes."

"The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech," the team said in a statement to multiple outlets. "We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the [Anti-Defamation League], who have been supportive during this time."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nets owner Joe Tsai said in a tweet that he was "disappointed" in Irving.

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation," Tsai said. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

"This is bigger than basketball," Tsai added in a second tweet.

Irving made the social media posts hours before the Nets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The posts came over a month after Irving shared an old video of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Instagram Story.

Irving has not publicly commented on his promotion of the antisemitic film. Brooklyn's next game is Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.