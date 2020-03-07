Brooklyn Nets

Kenny Atkinson Out as Brooklyn Nets Coach in Surprise Split

Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 29: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.

The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the fourth-year coach.

Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.

The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

