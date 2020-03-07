Kenny Atkinson Out as Brooklyn Nets Coach in Surprise Split

The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.

The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the fourth-year coach.

Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.

The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job.

The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.