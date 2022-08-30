Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to Commanders' Facility After Shooting

Watch Robinson Jr. return to Commanders’ facility after shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Less than 48 hours after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the team facility in Ashburn.

Robinson wore a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C. on Sunday evening. But he also wore a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates.

We’re all excited to have @BrianR_4 back in the building 💛 pic.twitter.com/xDDbCychdM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Robinson was even sure to arrive with a pack of Oreos, as one of his rookie duties is to arrive with snacks for the running back room.

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Robinson, 23, underwent surgery on his lower body after sustaining the wounds but was released from a local hospital shortly thereafter. He was included in Washington’s 53-man roster released Tuesday, which means the team intends on keeping on him around for the time being.

His timeline to return to the gridiron is yet to be determined.