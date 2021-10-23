MLB

Braves Upset Dodgers in NLCS to Advance to 2021 World Series

By Mike Gavin

Braves upset Dodgers in NLCS to advance to World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Atlanta Braves did not let history repeat itself this season. 

Atlanta is heading to the World Series for the first time in over 20 years after defeating the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 of the NLCS. With the 4-2 series win, the Braves avenged last season’s loss in the NLCS, during which they surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the very same Dodger team. 

Sports

2021 World Series 2 hours ago

How to Watch Braves Vs. Astros in 2021 World Series

Los Angeles Lakers 23 hours ago

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard Get Into Altercation During Loss to Suns

The Braves advance to face the Houston Astros in what will be Atlanta’s first appearance in the World Series since 1999 when they were swept by the New York Yankees. 

The Braves last won the World Series in 1995 and now sit just four wins away from ending that championship drought.

Eddie Rosario, who tied the MLB record for most hits in a single postseason series with 14, helped the Braves punch their ticket to the Fall Classic by launching a three-run home run off Walker Buehler in the fourth inning for a 4-1 lead. 

The Braves pulled within 4-2 on an RBI double by A.J. Pollock in the seventh, putting the tying runs in scoring position with no outs. Tyler Matzek then came out of the bullpen for Atlanta and escaped the jam by striking out the side, fanning Mookie Betts on three pitches to end the inning.  

Matzek tossed a perfect eighth before Will Smith closed it out in the ninth as the 88-win Braves upset the 106-win Dodgers. 

The Braves will take on an Astros team appearing in the World Series for the third time in five years, having won in 2017. Game 1 is set for Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBLos Angeles DodgersAtlanta Braves
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us