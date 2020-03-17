Brady and the Bucs: TB12 Agrees to Sign in Tampa

It appears Tom Brady will head south to continue his "football journey" in Florida.

Brady, who announced Tuesday morning that he would leave the New England Patriots in free agency, has agreed in principle to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL said in a tweet. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Brady would join Tampa.

BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington.



There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The deal is worth roughly $30 million a year, the NFL said.

Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, started all 16 games for the Bucs last year and led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards. The team finished 7-9.

It is not clear who will succeed Brady in New England since Winston is also a free agent.

Following months of speculation, Brady said in social media posts Tuesday morning that he would be leaving the team he has played for since being drafted in 2000. "My football journey will take place elsewhere," he said.