Bodycam Footage Released of Ex-Red Sox OF Johnny Damon's DUI Arrest

Wild bodycam footage released of Johnny Damon's DUI arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bodycam footage of Johnny Damon's recent arrest for driving under the influence in Florida was released on Wednesday.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder was pulled over the morning of Feb. 19 in Windermere, Fla. for driving erratically. He admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, and his blood-alcohol level was just under .30 according to police reports.

Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, are seen in the video struggling with police and disobeying an officer's orders. At one point, Damon knocks the officer's bodycam to the ground in a scuffle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watch the video below (via TMZ):

Damon was charged with DUI and resisting an officer without violence.

The 47-year-old played 18 MLB seasons including four in Boston. In 2004, Damon helped the Red Sox win their first World Series title in 86 years. He earned a second championship with the New York Yankees in 2009.