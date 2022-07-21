Bobby Bonilla

Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Mets Contract Is Going Up for Auction

Here's a gift to get a die-hard baseball fan to celebrate July 1, also known as Bobby Bonilla Day.

The infamous contract the former Major League Baseball slugger signed with the New York Mets is going up for auction. Collectors can bid on the six-page "deferred compensation agreement" that Bonilla signed with the Amazins back in 2000.

The contract stipulated that instead of paying the five-time All-Star $5.9 million he was owed that year, Bonilla would get payments of $1.2 million for 25 years starting in 2011. Those yearly deferred payments would also come with 8 percent interest.

Bonilla has not played in the majors since 2001, and yet 2022 marked the 12th year that the Mets have paid him the promised money. The team will continue to pay him every year through 2035.

Bidding on the contract will run through Aug.6th.

