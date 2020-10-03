MLB

Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame Ace for Cardinals, Dies at 84

The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinal great Bob Gibson during a Spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers won by the Cardinals 6-2 at the Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, FL.
Mark Goldman/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday. He was 84.

The Cardinals confirmed Gibson's death shortly after losing to San Diego 4-0 in the NL playoffs. Gibson had long been ill with pancreatic cancer in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Gibson's death came on the 52nd anniversary of perhaps his most overpowering performance, when he struck out a World Series record 17 batters in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.

Pitcher Bob Gibson #45 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during a circa late 1960's Major League Baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. (Getty Images)

One of baseball’s most uncompromising competitors, the two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with St. Louis and was named the World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons. The Cards came up just short in 1968, but Gibson was voted the National League’s MVP and shut down opponents so well that baseball changed the rules for fear it would happen again.

Sports

NFL 11 hours ago

NFL Reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' Bye Now Week 7

New York Jets Oct 2

Jets Lose to Formerly Winless Broncos 37-28, Start 0-4 For Second Straight Year

Gibson died less than a month after the death of a longtime teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock. Another pitching great from his era, Tom Seaver, died in late August.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLBbaseballSt. LouisSt. Louis Cardinals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us