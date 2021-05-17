Belmont Stakes

Bob Baffert Suspended From Entering Horses in NY Races, Including Upcoming Belmont Stakes

Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks, including at the upcoming Belmont Stakes on June 5

Bob Baffert
Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day. NYRA said it took into account Baffert's previous penalties in Kentucky, California and Arkansas, along with the current situation with Medina Spirit.

Preakness Stakes 23 hours ago

Horse Racing Has More Questions Than Answers Post-Preakness

Preakness Stakes May 15

Rombauer Pulls Preakness Stakes Upset

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-race testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative. Maryland officials required Medina Spirit and Baffert-trained Preakness runner Concert Tour and Black-Eyed Susan entrant Beautiful Gift undergo three rounds of prerace testing before they'd be allowed to run last weekend at Pimlico.

Medina Spirit finished third and Concert Tour ninth in the Preakness on Saturday. Beautiful Gift was seventh in the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Belmont Stakessportshorse racingBob BaffertBelmont Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us