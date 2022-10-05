Billy Crystal Relives Childhood Memory with Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge clocked his 62nd home run Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, breaking an American League record set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.

His historic season breathed new life into baseball and bridged generations of fans following this quest. Even Hollywood took note.

Actor Billy Crystal shared his thoughts on Twitter following Tuesday’s milestone, capturing the essence of sports at its best.

I was 13 when I saw Maris hit #61.Watching Aaron@TheJudge44 hit #62 tonight made me feel like I was 13 all over again.What a thrilling moment. What a thrilling season. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) October 5, 2022

Several people echoed Crystal’s sentiments in the thread. Yankees manager Aaron Boone -- who wasn’t alive for the 1961 season -- said the thrill of watching the chase and even that specific hit made him feel “like a little kid.”

Crystal, 74, was born and raised in New York. His love for the Yankees and admiration for Maris has been long documented and inspired his role as director of the 2001 sports drama “61*” detailing the 1961 home run chase between Yankees teammates Maris and Mickey Mantle.

The two maintained a close friendship -- even winning two World Series together -- despite their differences. Namely, Mantle’s proclivity for partying and even showing up to work hungover, earning himself a reputation for having a reckless personal life. Meanwhile, the more reserved Maris struggled to conjure up the same charm with the media and fans. This contrast proved critical in the 1961 season when Maris endured endless ridicule but ultimately passed Babe Ruth’s home run record.

Crystal and Mantle, 17 years his senior, also developed a friendship of their own, frequenting Yankees games over the years.

The commitment between the actor and storied franchise seems mutual.

With the help of Derek Jeter, Crystal even had the chance to suit up in pinstripes on his 60th birthday. The Yankees signed him to a minor league contract during spring training in 2008 and gave him an at-bat. It was an emotional experience for the lifelong fan, surrounded by his family and friends, including fellow comedian Robin Williams.