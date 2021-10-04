Billy Beane

Billy Beane Addresses Rumors He Could Leave A's for Mets

Beane has been linked to the Mets' head of baseball operations job

By Dalton Johnson

Billy Beane addresses rumors he could leave A's for Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The future of the Athletics is as big of a mystery as ever right now, especially after failing to make the playoffs this season. 

To make matters worse, rumors swirled last month that executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane, who also is a minority owner of the A's, could leave the organization to join the New York Mets. The rumors also included the Mets could be trying to swoop both Beane and manager Bob Melvin. 

On Monday, the often-quiet Beane addressed the rumors with the media.

There you have it. Or maybe you don't. 

Beane didn't exactly answer anything, as is expected from him. 

Sports

georgia 3 hours ago

Former NASCAR Driver Fatally Shot After Attacking Ex-Wife With Hatchet, Police Say

National Womens Soccer League 5 hours ago

National Women's Soccer League Cannot Be Viewed as a Safe Workplace, Some Players Say

Beane's mentor, Sandy Alderson, currently is the Mets' team president. With the A's future in question, many believe Beane and Melvin could leave Oakland for the Big Apple. And it's easy to see why. 

The Mets disappointed this season, finishing third in the NL East with a 77-85 season. On Monday, the Mets announced they have declined the 2022 option on manager Luis Rojas' contract, paving the way for Melvin to possibly take over. 

Will Beane, and possibly Melvin, leave the Bay Area for Queens? That question isn't close to being answered, but when there's smoke, there's fire, and the forecast could change in the near future.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Billy BeaneNew York MetsOakland AthleticsOakland A's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us