Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tom Brady Potentially Playing Until Age 50

Belichick weighs in on Brady potentially playing until 50 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick seemingly was comfortable letting Tom Brady walk in 2020 free agency after 20 years with the New England Patriots. But it doesn't sound like Brady is in the twilight of his NFL career.

The 44-year-old quarterback recently suggested he can play until age 50, telling Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski, "I don't find it so difficult. ... I think it's a yes."

Belichick was asked Monday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" about the possibility of Brady playing at least six more seasons to reach 50 years old.

"I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody," Belichick responded. "So if anybody can do it, it’s him."

Belichick had a front-row seat for Brady's incredible late-career resurgence: He took quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft to groom as Brady's heir apparent, only to watch Brady lead the Patriots to Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2016 before the Patriots traded Garoppolo in 2017.

Brady went on to win NFL MVP that year at age 40 then win another Super Bowl in 2018 at age 41 before heading south for Tampa Bay, where he continues to look like one of the NFL's best quarterbacks while transforming the Bucs into a championship franchise.

Belichick appears to have his quarterback of the future in rookie Mac Jones, and Brady may not have returned to elite form without a change of scenery, so it's hard to second-guess Brady's exit from New England.

But it makes sense why Brady's former coach is no longer putting anything past the GOAT, who would surpass George Blanda (48) as the oldest quarterback to play an NFL game if he makes it to 50.