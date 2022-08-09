Bengals, Paycor reach deal to rename home venue to Paycor Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Paycor Stadium is the new home of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team revealed on Tuesday morning.

The partnership between the two powerhouses marks the first name change in the stadium's history in hopes of “further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Cincinnati community.”

We are excited to announce: The Jungle is now @Paycor_Stadium! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 9, 2022

The defending AFC champions have been playing at Paul Brown Stadium, named after team founder Paul Brown, since it opened in August 2000. Previously, the Bengals’ home venue was Riverfront Stadium (Cinergy Field), a stadium they had played at for 29 years.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” said Bengals president Mike Brown. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

The branding of Paycor Stadium will begin in the coming months and the focus of the partnership will be on the commitment to building winning teams while strengthening the community, executive vice president Katie Blackburn said.

“Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams,” Blackburn added. “We are proud to support Paycor’s growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership.”

Paycor is a software company that assists in managing on-boarding, human resources, payroll, and time-keeping solutions for companies.

“Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world,” said Paycor chief executive officer Raul Villar Jr. “As Paycor continues to grow and reach customers throughout the U.S., our mission of empowering leaders to build winning teams perfectly aligns with the defending AFC Champions. As longtime fans, this is a big point of employee pride and we are honored to support our local team and build on the legacy of Paul Brown.”

The Bengals are looking to land another spot in the Super Bowl after the squad fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI with young and talented quarterback Joe Burrow leading the pack.

The Bengals will host a ceremony before the 2022-23 season to unveil the new name for the stadium.

In July, the Bengals’ division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced the new name for their home venue, Acrisure Stadium. The stadium went by its original name, Heinz Field, from its opening in 2001 until the recent change.