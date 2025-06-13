Belmont Stakes to return to Saratoga for third year as Long Island renovations continue

The Belmont Stakes, the final event in the annual horse racing Triple Crown, will be returning to Saratoga for a third straight year in 2026 as construction of a new Belmont Park continues on Long Island, the governor's office and New York Horse Racing Association announced Friday.

The NHRA and Gov. Kathy Hochul said 2026 will be the final year the Belmont Stakes is in Saratoga Springs before returning back to its home in Elmont.

“New York is home to world class sports and entertainment and this final chapter of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course honors our rich racing heritage while paving the way for a bold, new future at Belmont Park,” Hochul said in a statement. “Bringing the race back to Saratoga next year will once again expand the audience for this storied leg of the Triple Crown and ensure fans continue to enjoy the full experience.”

An option had existed to return to Belmont Park next year in a partially completed facility and with limited fans, but organizers did not want to impede the construction, officials said.

“Saratoga has served our fans and stakeholders extremely well as the temporary home of the Belmont Stakes during the construction of a new Belmont Park on Long Island," said New York Racing Association President and CEO Dave O’Rourke in a press release. "As we prepare for the opening of the new Belmont Park in the fall of 2026, NYRA is pleased to bring the Belmont Stakes to Saratoga for a third and final time next June. Belmont Park will always be the home of the Belmont Stakes and we look forward to its return to the newly reimagined Belmont in 2027.”

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be held Saturday, June 6 and be contested at 1.25 miles.

The updated Belmont Park will now open in September 2026.