Why Is Norway So Good at Winter Olympics? A Breakdown of Its Medal Count

Norway has already snared a dozen gold medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics, with half the Games to go. That brings us to a burning question: Why are they so good?

Well, for one thing, the climate is more conducive to winter sports training. Natives also love cross-country skiing and have long enjoyed ski jumping. The Nordic Combined sport, for example, combines those two pastimes into four events -- and Norway has won a boatload of those already at the Beijing Games.

Speed skating has also been a thing in Norway, which is one of only three countries to rack up more Winter Olympics medals than summer ones.

So far, Norway leads both the overall medal count and the golds, notching 26 medals overall, a dozen of them gold, through the competitions so far. Germany is the next-closest in gold but trails Norway by four of them. Team USA and Canada are tied with for second in overall medals with 17 apiece, nine less than Norway.

Here's a look at the country's 2022 Olympic medal haul so far, by sport and medalist, according to NBC Olympics:

Biathlon

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Cross-Country Skiing

Nordic Combined

Speed Skating

Alpine Skiing

Freestyle Skiing

Ski Jumping

Curling

Snowboarding