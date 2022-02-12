2026 winter olympics

Where Is the 2026 Winter Olympics? Looking Ahead to Italy

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing aren't over yet, but fans are already gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in two Italian cities

Flag bearer Michela Moioli of Team Italy carries their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics still has eight days to go, but it's never too soon to be thinking about the next one.

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, and the host cities are well underway preparing.

Olympics 2026 Location

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The games are being officially referred to as Milano Cortina 2026.

They won the competition to host the games in June 2019.

Because of its status as the next host of the Winter Olympics, Italy received a featured place in the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony.

