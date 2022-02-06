Mikaela Shiffrin's start to the 2022 Winter Olympics did not go according to plan.

During her first run of the women's giant slalom on Sunday night, Shiffrin missed an early gate and then fell down. As a result, the reigning Olympic champion received a "did not finish" and was disqualified from the event.

Prior to Sunday, the last time Shiffrin failed to finish a giant slalom run was in January 2018.

"I was attacking, and just a small mistiming of when I set my edges, and I just slipped out," Shiffrin said. "It’s such amazing conditions, but you don’t have any room for some small errors or anything like that. I was pushing, so I’m really happy with that, but yeah, five gates into the course, that stinks."

While Shiffrin won't be medaling in giant slalom, the 26-year-old will have more opportunities for a podium finish in Beijing. Shiffrin, a three-time medalist, hopes to compete in all five individual alpine skiing events.

She will first look to bounce back in the slalom on Wednesday. Shiffrin won that event as an 18-year-old at the 2014 Sochi Games.

"It’s hard not to dwell, especially for me -- I’m always dwelling on these heartbreaking days," Shiffrin said. "But I can not afford to spend or waste energy on something that’s now in the past.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin received a "did not finish" in the women's giant slalom competition after missing an early gate and falling seconds into her first run, taking her out of the event.

The Colorado native’s ability, combined with such volume of opportunity, gives her the potential to make some serious history if things go her way in Beijing. Two gold medals would tie her for the most ever by an Olympic Alpine skier, while three would put her in a league all her own.

Her strongest events remain the most technical ones, specifically slalom and giant slalom. Shiffrin is also a favorite in the combined event, where she took home silver four years ago. Should she indeed go through with competing in the speed events of downhill and super-G, she would likely be considered an outside contender for the podium, though she does own seven career international victories between the two disciplines.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics Live on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for all of Shiffrin’s possible events. You can also see a full Alpine skiing streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.