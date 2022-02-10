Beijing Olympics

What Are the Best Sports at Beijing Winter Olympics? We Rank All 15 of Them

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is in full swing and there are 15 winter sports on the program this year, but which sport deserves the gold in a competition between them?

NBC New York's digital reporters Kay Angrum and Linda Gaudino have ranked the sports based on their non-expert opinions, and unsurprisingly, figure skating came out on top. It's nearly impossible for us to rank the sports from best to worst, so we used a tier list, which is a ranking system that allows you to group similar ranked items together.

Here's what the list looks like:

SUPER TIER: Figure skating, short track speed skating, snowboarding and alpine skiing

A TIER: Curling, speed skating, skeleton, bobsleigh, ski jumping, cross-country skiing

B TIER: Luge, freestyle skiing

C TIER: Ice hockey, biathlon

D TIER: Nordic combine

See Kay and Linda's reasoning for their ranking in the video above. Do you agree or disagree? Click here to make your own tier list and share tag us @NBCNewYork!

