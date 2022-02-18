Watch the Record-Breaking Pairs' Performances in Figure Skating's Short Program

Two U.S. figure skating pairs advanced to Saturday's free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but they'll have ground to make up after a record-breaking performance by China's Wenjing Su and Cong Han on Friday.

The duo won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and finished with a short-program record score of 84.41 in Beijing. Also topping the previous record: ROC's Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, with a score of 84.25 to finish second.

The top 16 pairs advance to Saturday's final, which you can watch live right here starting at 6 a.m. ET.

Two USA pairs finished in the top seven and will be ones to watch in that event.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier nailed their pairs figure skating routine Friday, earning a score of 74.23, with fellow USA duo Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc just a tenth of a point behind and a few pairs left. Learn more about them.

Check out the highlights from the top pairs skate short programs below as we await the highly-anticipated final on the second-to-last day of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

China's Sui and Han lead after dazzling short program

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong dazzle with their routine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The pair is in first place going into the free skate.

Tarasova, Morozov in second, lead ROC into free skate

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov finish second in the short program. The pair are in second and lead the ROC's pairs going into the free skate.

ROC's Mishina and Galliamov perform solid short program

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov perform a solid routine during the pairs short program to land them in third place going into the free skate.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points.

Knierim, Frazier light up seeing their loved ones back home

After an electric pairs short program, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are thrilled to connect with their loved ones back home in the United States.