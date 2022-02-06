Watch Team USA's Medal-Winning Moments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The U.S. entered Sunday night with two medals and a slew of opportunities to pick up additional hardware before the end of Day 3.

Through two days, Team USA is without a gold medal. The squad does have two silvers, courtesy of Julia Marino and Jaelin Kauf.

Here's a look at their medal-winning highlights:

Jaelin Kauf Wins Silver Medal in Women's Moguls Final

The freestyle skier finished second in the women’s moguls final Sunday morning at the 2022 Winter Olympics, giving Team USA its second silver medal in Beijing.

Australia's Jakara Anthony won gold in the competition with a total score of 83.09. ROC’s Anastasiia Smirnova finished third and took home bronze.

Kauf’s American teammate Olivia Giaccio also finished in the top six of the moguls final.

Team USA freestyle skiers Hannah Soar and Kai Owens qualified for the final 12 spots in women’s moguls finals before being eliminated.

Kauf is the first American to medal in women's moguls since Hannah Kearney in 2014.

Julia Marino's Slopestyle Silver Gives U.S. First Medal

Team USA's Julia Marino claimed silver in the women's slopestyle with a final score of 87.68 and collected America’s first medal of the Olympics.

While all eyes were on fellow American Jamie Anderson, she would not be able to complete the illustrious three-peat. Anderson finished ninth with a final run of 60.78.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold in dominating fashion with a final score of 92.88. While Marino held on to the first place spot through her third run, Sadowski-Synnott saved her best for last and delivered a huge 1080 to finish a stunning final run and claim the lead.

The 20-year-old Sadowski-Synnott also made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for New Zealand at the Winter Olympics.

Fellow American Hailey Langland finished 11th with a final score of 48.35.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305. While it hasn't been a perfect start for Team USA, it is officially on the board after winning two silver medals on Day 2 -- beginning with Julia Marino in snowboarding slopestyle.