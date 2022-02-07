WATCH: Team USA's 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Performances

Ryan Cochran-Siegle - Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G

Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle won silver in the Men’s Super-G event on day four, 50 years after his mom, Barbara Ann, won the gold in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games. Cochran-Siegle almost brought home USA’s first gold medal but was 0.04 seconds short of Austrian Matthias Mayer’s time of 1:19.94.

Team USA - Figure Skating Team Event

Team USA earned silver in the Figure Skating Team Event, its best ever result since it was introduced at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Watch Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate in the Free Dance event on day three, earning the best score of 129.07, narrowly beating the ROC's 128.17.

Jaelin Kauf - Women's Moguls

Jaelin Kauf won silver in Women's Moguls on day two of the games, earning Team USA its second silver. Kauf is the first American to medal in Women's Moguls since Hannah Kearney won bronze in 2014.

Julia Marino - Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Julia Marino pulled off a picture-perfect Run 2 of the Snowboard Slopestyle event, landing a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim silver and Team USA's first medal of the 2022 Games.