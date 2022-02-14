Watch Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue's Bronze-Winning Free Dance

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue had a tough act to follow on Monday, but they were up to the task.

The duo had to beat out fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates to guarantee a podium spot in the ice dance competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Hubbell and Donohue had barely gotten the higher score in the rhythm dance, putting the pairs back-to-back for Monday’s free skate.

With Chock and Bates’ performance, Hubbell and Donohue needed a 127.65 score or higher to secure a medal. Performing to “Drowning” by Anne Sila, Hubbell and Donohue were given a 130.89, putting them in the top spot with two more pairs to go.

Hubbell and Donohue earned a 73.56 element score, 58.33 presentation score and a one-point deduction. The highest-scoring element of their routine came on a straight-line lift and rotational lift combination.

The final two pairs, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the ROC and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, each hurdled Hubbell and Donohue with the French pair emerging with gold and a world record score.

The ice dance performance gives Hubbell and Donohue their second medal of these Olympics. They won the rhythm dance portion of the team competition as the U.S. went on to earn silver.