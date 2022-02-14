Watch Madison Chock, Evan Bates' Olympic Ice Dance Free Skate

Madison Chock and Evan Bates put together a dazzling free skate during the ice dance event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was almost enough to get them another medal.

The American duo entered Monday’s free skate in fourth place after earning an 84.14 score. Chock and Bates were the 17th pair to take the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday, and they put together the best performance of the day to that point.

Skating to “Contact,” “Touch” and “Within,” Chock and Bates jumped into first place by earning a 130.63 score. Breaking it down further, they got a 72.59 element score and 58.04 presentation score without any deductions. The highest-scoring element of their routine came in a straight-line lift and rotational lift combination right at the start.

Chock and Bates’ lead was short-lived. Each of the remaining pairs jumped to the top of the standings, with France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earning gold, ROC’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov securing silver and Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue bringing home bronze.

This was Chock and Bates’ third Olympics competing together and the fourth Olympic appearance for Bates. The duo’s previous best result in the ice dance came at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when they finished eighth. They followed that up with a ninth-place finish at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

While Chock and Bates did not medal in the ice dance event, they will not leave Beijing empty-handed. The two helped the U.S. earn a silver medal in the team event by placing first in the free dance.