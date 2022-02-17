WATCH: 4 of the Most Dramatic Finishes From the Winter Olympics So Far

The competition has been hot as we enter the home stretch of the 2022 Winter Olympics, but some events have been more dramatic than others -- especially when it comes to the finish.

The Beijing Games end on Sunday, Feb. 20 (see Closing Ceremony details here!). Here are some of the most nail-biting finishes we've seen through the Games so far, from skiing to snowboarding to hockey and short track.

Women's ski cross semi ends in wild, three-way photo finish

The second semifinal of women's ski cross came down to a three-way photo finish between Daniela Maier (GER), Fanny Smith (SUI) and Brittany Phelan (CAN) with spots in the big final on the line.

South Korea wins 5000m relay semi in photo finish for second

South Korea won a thrilling short track 5000m relay semifinal to advance while ROC and the Netherlands came in for a photo finish with a spot in the A Final on the line.

Thrilling photo finish decides men's snowboard cross gold

Austrian Alessandro Haemmerle beat Canada's Eliot Grondin by the smallest of margins in the men's snowboard cross big final to capture Olympic gold; Omar Visintin of Italy took bronze.

Slovakia eliminates U.S. men in dramatic shootout finish

Tied at 2-2, the men's quarterfinal hockey game between the United States and Slovakia headed to a shootout. Seven straight shots were stopped before Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik netted the eventual game-winner.