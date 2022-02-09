Beijing 2022

USA's First Beijing Gold Goes to Connecticut Native Lindsey Jacobellis in Snowboard Cross

Connecticut's own Lindsey Jacobellis has won Team USA its first gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in the snowboard cross.

The 36-year-old clutched the first spot in what is her fifth Olympic games, defeating Chloe Trespeuch of France and becoming the oldest medalist in the sport. Jacobellis is now a two-time Olympic medalist. She won her first medal, a silver, in 2006.

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Has Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games, but tweaking her board as she road over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.

This time, she rode hard all the way to the line, beating France’s Chloe Trespeuch, then covering her heart with her hands as she slowed. Canada’s Meryeta Odine won the bronze.

The victory came after America’s top racer, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, skidded out and failed to finish the first run of the slalom, making her 0-for-2 in Beijing.

