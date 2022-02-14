hockey

25 Saves, a Career First and One Crucial Goal: US Women's Hockey All Out on Path to Gold

Team USA will meet its longtime rival Canada in the women's hockey gold medal match. And the two teams know each other all too well

The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in their semifinal matchup on Monday to clinch their spot in the gold medal game. They'll face Canada in a rematch of the previous two gold medal Winter Olympics matches.

Hilary Knight, recovered from her bizarre elevator incident, and Cayla Barnes each recorded a goal and an assist while Alex Cavallini made 25 saves in the win.

Watch some of the highlights from their incredible semifinal at the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

Hilary Knight scores crucial goal against Finland in semis

Hilary Knight scored a massive goal against Finland in the women's semifinal game to extend the U.S. lead.

U.S. Women's Hockey Clinches Spot in Gold Medal Game Vs. Canada

Alex Cavallini makes pair of huge pad saves against Finland

U.S. goaltender Alex Cavallini made a pair of huge pad saves on Finland's Michelle Karvinen in the women's hockey semifinal to keep the Finns off the board.

Cayla Barnes nets first Olympic goal in women's semifinal

U.S. defender Cayla Barnes scored the first goal of her Olympic career at a good time in the U.S. victory over Finland in the women's semifinals.

Hayley Scamurra scores redirection goal against Finland

Hayley Scamurra scored a massive goal against Finland in the women's semifinals to help propel the U.S. to another appearance in the gold medal game.

