There's a Reason Matt Hamilton Is Sporting Long Locks (Aside From Being Awesome)

Matt Hamilton is one stylish curler.

The Michigan native has captured lots of attention for his converted "What the P-Rod" SB Dunk low Nikes, walrus mustache and long locks.

But unlike his custom kicks, Hamilton's hair is more than just a fashion statement, it's also raising money for charity.

“I'm going to cut it and donate it to a children's wig foundation," Hamilton explained Wednesday ahead of Team USA's win over the ROC. "And I'm trying to raise some money with one of the charities I'm working with, an awesome non-profit out of New York that is doing brain cancer research."

The Olympic gold medalist first announced his hair growth intentions in a Twitter post back in April 2021.

"So everyone knows, the hair, aside from being awesome, is going to get cut for charity and I’m hoping to raise some money for @StacheStrong in the process," Hamilton wrote.

Stache Strong raises money for research to fight glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that claimed the lives of prominent political figures like Sens. John McCain and Ted Kennedy as well as Beau Biden, President Joe Biden's son.

The non-profit has raised more than $1.7 million since launching in 2018 and has help fund 13 clinical trials and research grants, according to its website.

Hamilton and the rest of Team Shuster are looking to defend their title at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The reigning Olympic curling champions are currently in third place in the round-robin play after a victory over Great Britain early Friday. Team USA faces Norway on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. ET at the National Aquatics Center.