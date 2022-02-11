U.S. Curling Defeats China to Remain Undefeated and Ties for Top Spot on Leaderboard

Team USA is tied atop the women’s curling leaderboard and remains undefeated in round-robin play after topping China on Friday.

The Americans won 8-4 and improved to 3-0 – good for an undefeated tie with Switzerland in the overall standings at the 2022 Olympics. The American squad features sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson, Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton.

The U.S. came in with clear confidence, drawing momentum from their previous two victories. They stormed out with an early 2-0 lead. China answered back with a point on the board, trailing 2-1. The Americans got right back in the driver’s seat and racked up four points to grab a 6-1 lead heading into the seventh end.

China rallied to stay in the match, picking up a pair of points in the seventh end, but still found themselves down 6-3. The U.S. grabbed their final two points of the match to extend their lead to 8-3. China tried to hang in a little longer, getting another point on the board but it wasn’t enough as the U.S. sealed the win and forced China to concede.

Friday’s victory for the U.S. comes after dominant wins against the ROC and Denmark earlier this week. The Americans still have six more matches in round-robin play and will get a chance to play for medals if they finish as one of the top four nations.

China drops to the bottom of the leaderboard with a record of 0-3.

Team USA faces Great Britain on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. ET at the National Aquatics Center and it will be live-streamed.