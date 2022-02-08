Preview: Women's Luge Singles Runs 3 & 4

As Day 4 comes to a close, one of the last big ticket events to keep an eye on is the women’s singles runs three and four in luge.

The ROC’s Tatyana Ivanova and Austria’s Hannah Prock and Lisa Schulte are among the favorites. Team USA’s Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweeney dropped in the ranking but will get a chance to reach the podium.

During Monday’s first set of women’s singles, there were quite a few mishaps. The wrath of curve 13, otherwise known as “The Dragon’s tail,” overcame Austria’s Madeleine Egle, Germany’s Julia Taubitz and USA’s Emily Sweeney. Egle flipped over, Taubitz spun out and Sweeney crashed twice.

The only two lugers who made it through the track without real burdens were Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger, who is the two-time defending gold medalist, and Anna Berreiter.

The event will begin on Tuesday at 6:50 a.m. EST.