John Shuster, Brittany Bowe Lead U.S. Into Opening Ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics

By Mike Gavin

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team USA lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Team USA is in the building.

The United States' Olympic athletes have made their grand entrance into the 2022 Winter Games during the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony. At the front of the line, leading the country's 224 athletes, were flagbearers Brittany Bowe of the women's speed skating team and John Shuster of the men's curling team.

"This is an absolute honor of a lifetime," Bowe said. "I can’t think of a more powerful and uniting moment as an athlete and as an American. It’s an absolute honor to lead Team USA into the Opening Ceremonies."

Added Shuster: "For my kids to get to see this, pretty darn cool."

Bowe was walking in place of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

