The Newest Olympic Sport Debuting This Weekend Will Only Have Women Competing

Women are making history at the 2022 Winter Olympics this weekend when monobob debuts at the Beijing Games.

At this year's competition, the United States will battle it out for medals in all four bobsled events, which includes the Olympic debut of the monobob, the one-woman bobsleigh competition.

This women-only event requires a single athlete to initiate and navigate the sled’s route. In addition, unlike other bobsled events where athletes have customized sleds, all monobob athletes will compete using the same standardized sled, all but eliminating technological advantages.

The monobob rounds out the four-series Olympic bobsled programming including the two-person event (men and women) and the 4-person event (men only).

Canadian-American Kallie Humphries (Carlsbad, Calif.) and American Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglassville, Ga.) are both expected to contend for gold. Both are veteran bobsledders with three Olympic medals each to their name. They will each have two opportunities in Beijing to add to their medal count.

Humphries, representing the U.S. on the Olympic stage for the first time since getting her American citizenship in early December, is seeking to earn her third gold medal and surpass former teammate Heather Moyse’s two gold medals.

Don't miss the official action when it gets underway on Saturday. Here's a full watch guide for everything bobsled at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Below is the event and streaming information for each day of competition for bobsleigh:

Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Fri | Feb 11 | 9:00 p.m. Women's Monobob Training Heats 5,6 — | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 8:30 p.m. Women's Monobob Heats 1, 2 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Women's Monobob Heats 3, 4 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 14 | 7:05 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Heats 1, 2 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 7:15 a.m. 🏅 Two-Man Bobsled Heats 3, 4 USA** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 7:00 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 USA ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 8:30 p.m. Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 NBC ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 7:00 a.m. 🏅 Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 3, 4 USA ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 3. 4 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Who is competing in bobsleigh for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will be leading the United States for a chance at a gold medal in bobsleigh as the two pilots of the women’s team.

All eyes are on Germany again in the bobsleigh events for Beijing, but the United States could be the country to give the Germans the most problems.

Humphries won gold in 2010 and 2014 alongside partner Heather Moyse, as well as bronze in 2018 with Phylicia George. Humphries has also added 13 world championship wins as she’s the most decorated woman in bobsled history.

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist with two silvers and a bronze medal to her name. She’s also a two-time world champion in bobsled.

Elana Meyers Taylor is officially cleared to play in the 2022 Winter Games.

The German two-woman team will have some competition from the United States. Germany’s Jamanka finished in sixth with new partner Vanessa Mark at the 2021 world championships, while the new U.S. duo of Humphries and Lolo Jones took first. Jones is not a member of the team after competing in track and field at the Summer Olympics.

Humphries is also expected to be a favorite to win one of the inaugural monobob medals. She is the reigning 2021 world champion in the event. World silver medalist Stephanie Schnider of Germany and Meyers Taylor should provide tough opponents for Humphries.

Team USA bobsled pilot Elana Meyers Taylor talks about what's running through her mind right before she starts her Olympic runs.