Skiing and Shooting Combined: See the Most Epic Biathlon Moments From Beijing

Rifle shooting and cross-country skiing in a single event? That's the biathlon for you. It's not for the faint of heart, that's for sure -- and there were more than a few epic performances from the 2022 Beijing Games.

We had brothers in arms -- and on the podium together. Two athletes, a man and a woman, won four golds apiece. (Can you guess which country they represent?) We had sisters powering a relay team to gold and a last-minute steal to top the podium.

See some of the top biathlon highlights at the Winter Olympics below, along with a flash from the past, and get a little 101 on the sport if you need an introduction.

Boe wins biathlon 15km mass start for fourth gold of Games

Johannes Thingnes Boe won the men's biathlon 15km mass start to secure Norway's record-breaking 15th gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Norway anchor steals gold in men's relay with sharp shooting

Biathlon brothers Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes Boe helped Norway ski away with gold, but it was anchor Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen who needed just 10 shots on 10 targets to secure victory in the men's 4x7.5km relay.

Oeberg sisters power Sweden to women's 4x6km relay gold

Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg had no trouble securing Sweden's first biathlon women's 4x6km relay gold medal, denying Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland a chance at history.

Roeiseland gets fourth medal of 2022 Games with pursuit gold

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continues dominating biathlon, picking up her fourth medal at the 2022 Games after winning the 10km pursuit. Elvira Oeberg (SWE) got silver and Tiril Eckhoff (NOR) got bronze.

Boe brothers take the podium for men's 10km sprint

Both Johannes Thingnes Boe and Tajei Boe of Norway made it to the podium for gold and bronze respectively, accompanied by France's Quentin Fillon Maillet for silver.

Germany's Denise Hermann takes gold in women's 15km biathlon

Denise Herrmann of Germany wins gold in the 15km individual biathlon with Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France and Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland taking silver and bronze.

Norway wins second biathlon gold in the mixed 4x6km relay

The Norwegian quartet of Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe won gold in the mixed 4x6km relay. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet takes silver and ROC’s Eduard Latypov earns bronze.

Flashback to PyeongChang 2018: Sweden upsets powerhouses for 4x7.5km gold

Sweden, led by third and fourth legs Sebastian Samuelsson and Fredrik Lindstroem, took down Nordic powerhouses Norway and Germany to win its first-ever men's 4x7.5km relay gold and close out the biathlon competition.

Winter Olympics 101: Basics of Biathlon

Learn the fundamental features of biathlon ahead of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.