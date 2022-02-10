Shaun White Gets 72.00 in First Run of Olympic Halfpipe Final

Shaun White kicked off the final event of his snowboarding career with a 72.00 score in the men’s halfpipe final on Thursday. He was the eighth athlete to compete and slid into fourth place.

White did not get a clean landing on the second trick of his run. He completed three more tricks on his way down to the bottom of the hill.

Team USA’s Taylor Gold holds the lead after the first run with a 81.75 score. Elsewhere for the U.S., Chase Josey scored a 62.50.

Two-time defending silver medalist Ayuma Hirano scored a 33.75 after falling midway through his run.