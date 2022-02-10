the torch

Shaun White Gets 72.00 in First Run of Olympic Halfpipe Final

White had the fourth-best score in the opening run

By Max Molski

Shaun White of Team United States competes during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Getty Images

Shaun White kicked off the final event of his snowboarding career with a 72.00 score in the men’s halfpipe final on Thursday. He was the eighth athlete to compete and slid into fourth place.

White did not get a clean landing on the second trick of his run. He completed three more tricks on his way down to the bottom of the hill.

Team USA’s Taylor Gold holds the lead after the first run with a 81.75 score. Elsewhere for the U.S., Chase Josey scored a 62.50.

Two-time defending silver medalist Ayuma Hirano scored a 33.75 after falling midway through his run.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

the torchSHAUN WHITE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us