Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Tuesday, When and How

It's Day 4 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skiing and snowboarding today.
The full schedule for Tuesday Feb. 8 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):
- 8:35 a.m: Women's singles luge finals
- 9:20 a.m.: Men's 1500m speed skating finals
- 8:30 p.m.: Women's snowboarding halfpipe
- 9:15 p.m.: Women's alpine skiing
- 10 p.m.: Men's Big Air skiing final
All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.
|Date / Time (ET)
|Show
|Where to Watch
|All Day
|Olympic Highlights Channel
|NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com