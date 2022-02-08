Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Tuesday, When and How

It's Day 4 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skiing and snowboarding today.

The full schedule for Tuesday Feb. 8 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):

8:35 a.m: Women's singles luge finals

9:20 a.m.: Men's 1500m speed skating finals

8:30 p.m.: Women's snowboarding halfpipe

9:15 p.m.: Women's alpine skiing

10 p.m.: Men's Big Air skiing final

All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.

Date / Time (ET) Show Where to Watch All Day Olympic Highlights Channel NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com