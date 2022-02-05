Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Saturday, When and How

It's the first full day of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is competing on the rink, the slopes, and everywhere in between.

The full schedule for Saturday Feb. 5 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):

8:10 a.m: Hockey (U.S. women vs ROC)

10:30 a.m.: Men's singles luge

7:05 a.m.: Mixed doubles curling (U.S. vs Canada)

8 p.m.: Figure skating

8:30 p.m.: Women's slopestyle final

All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.

