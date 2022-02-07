Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Monday, When and How

It's Day 3 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skating, skiing and snowboarding today.
The full schedule for Monday, Feb. 7 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):
- 8:05 a.m: Women's singles luge prelims
- 11 a.m.: Mixed team ski jumping
- 8 p.m.: Men's alpine skiing
- 8:15 p.m.: Men's singles figure skating
- 8:05 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling (U.S. vs Great Britain)
- 9 p.m. Women's big air freestyle skiing
All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.
