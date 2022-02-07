2022 Winter Olympics

Olympics TV Schedule: What to Watch Monday, When and How

The 2022 Winter Olympics are streaming on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

It's Day 3 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skating, skiing and snowboarding today.

The full schedule for Monday, Feb. 7 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):

  • 8:05 a.m: Women's singles luge prelims
  • 11 a.m.: Mixed team ski jumping
  • 8 p.m.: Men's alpine skiing
  • 8:15 p.m.: Men's singles figure skating
  • 8:05 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling (U.S. vs Great Britain)
  • 9 p.m. Women's big air freestyle skiing

All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.

Date / Time (ET)ShowWhere to Watch
All DayOlympic Highlights ChannelNBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter OlympicsOlympicsWinter Olympics2022 Beijing Olympics2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us