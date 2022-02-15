Nordic Combined: Cross-Country and Ski Jumping Never Looked So Cool

You've probably heard the words "Nordic Combined" aplenty these last few weeks -- it's one of the 15 sports in the 2022 Winter Olympics -- but do you know what it is?

Nordic Combined combines (get it?) cross-country skiing and ski jumping into one sport. That sport is broken out into a dozen events at the Beijing Games (and Norway, gotta love them, is owning more than a few of those events).

See some of the sport's highlights from the 2022 Games so far below and learn some basic 101 on Nordic Combined while you're at it.

Graabak secures historic Olympic gold from 12th ranked jump

Joergen Graabak ranked 12th overall after the ski jumping phase in the hill/10km. He surged back in a historic gold medal performance and topped the podium as the first two-time winner of the event in Nordic Combined.

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger steals individual normal hill gold

Vinzenz Geiger brings home gold for Germany after a gold medal performance in individual normal hill.

Japan's Yamamoto Ryota crushes individual normal hill

Normal hill begins with impressive jumps by Japan's Yamamoto Ryota, Austria's Lukas Greiderer and Germany's Julian Schmid.

Katie Nolan's No Stupid Q's: What is Nordic combined?

Three-time Olympic medalist Johnny Spillane gives Katie Nolan the beginner's guide to the sport of Nordic Combined.

Winter Olympics 101: Basics of Nordic Combined

Learn the basics of Nordic Combined.