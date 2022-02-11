More Gold for Eileen Gu? Skiing Phenom Has 2 More Events at Winter Olympics

One of the biggest athletes to emerge from these Winter Games has two more changes to add to her medal count before the Olympics come to a close.

After earning a gold medal for China in women's freeski big air, Eileen Gu will compete in the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions.

The San Francisco native is coming off two gold medals at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Aspen -- one in the halfpipe and one in the slopestyle.

The women's slopestyle qualification runs begin Sunday, Feb. 13 with the finals taking place the next night. The halfpipe begins on Thursday, Feb. 17 and will conclude the following night.

Here's a breakdown of the skier's schedule for her final two events:

Women's freeski slopestyle qualification: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 p.m. ET

Women's freeski slopestyle final: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

Women's freeski halfpipe qualification: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8:30 p.m. ET

Women's freeski halfpipe final: Thursday, Feb. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Gu earned the first of what she and her many fans in Beijing hope could be three gold medals for China by cranking out the first 1620 of her career in the Olympic debut of women's freestyle skiing big air.

Her trick in her final turn stunned Tess Ledeux of France, the only other woman to ever land a 1620 in competition. Ledeux finished second.

Nicknamed the "Snow Princess," Gu has already reached hero status in China. Even star tennis player Peng Shuai, who has rarely appeared publicly since accusing a Chinese official of sexual assault, was in the stands.

What are Gu's plans for after the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Olympian graduated high school in two years, so her next step is college.

She has been accepted to her mother's alma mater, Stanford University, and plans on attending classes in the fall of 2022.

But she is also a fashion model, already appearing on the cover of Elle and Vogue China. She is currently signed to the IMG Models agency.