After a not-so-stellar start to the Beijing Winter Games, Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is considering skipping Friday's women's super-G race after failing to finish the slalom and giant slalom.

While her decision is not yet confirmed, a spokesperson for the U.S. team told reporters that Shiffrin will make her choice before Thursday's team captain meeting.

“Mikaela will be skiing today, and based on how today goes she will make a decision for super-G," the spokeswoman wrote in a message as reported by Reuters.

“This is common for Mikaela, as she goes day by day with her program since she skis in every event.”

Shiffrin suffered a heartbreaking disqualification after skidding out of control on the first run of the slalom on Tuesday.

The three-time overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion and three-time Olympic medalist was visibly distraught and fought back tears during interviews.

It is possible that Shiffrin may still perform in the downhill (Feb. 15) and combined (Feb. 17) events.