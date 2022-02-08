Men's Short Program: Watch the Top Figure Skating Performances in Beijing

The men's individual figure skating event has kicked off with a history-making performance in the short program, as well as some emotional and high-energy routines.

Four years after a stumble in Pyeongchang Winter Games, Team USA's Nathan Chen not only redeemed himself but he shattered the world record score for the men's Olympic short program.

See his performance and other top programs from Tuesday's event below:

#1 Nathan Chen - Team USA

#2 Yuma Kagiyama - Team Japan

#3 Shoma Uno - Team Japan

#5 Moris Kvitelashvili - Team Georgia

#6 Jason Brown - Team USA

#8 Hanyu Yuzuru - Team Japan

#9 Keegan Messing - Team Canada