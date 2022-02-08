Beijing Olympics

Men's Short Program: Watch the Top Figure Skating Performances in Beijing

The men's individual figure skating event has kicked off with a history-making performance in the short program, as well as some emotional and high-energy routines.

Four years after a stumble in Pyeongchang Winter Games, Team USA's Nathan Chen not only redeemed himself but he shattered the world record score for the men's Olympic short program.

See his performance and other top programs from Tuesday's event below:

#1 Nathan Chen - Team USA

#2 Yuma Kagiyama - Team Japan

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More Beijing Olympics

Nathan Chen 10 hours ago

Nathan Chen Lands Record Score in Men's Short Program; Yuzuru Hanyu Places Eighth

Beijing Olympics 3 hours ago

Best of Kiss and Cry: See Nathan Chen's Reaction, Keegan Messing's Son

#3 Shoma Uno - Team Japan

Want More Figure Skating? 8 More Big Events Feature in Olympics: Here’s What’s Left

#5 Moris Kvitelashvili - Team Georgia

#6 Jason Brown - Team USA

#8 Hanyu Yuzuru - Team Japan

More Beijing Olympics

speed skating 3 hours ago

Speed Skater Joey Mantia Eyes First Olympic Medal in 1500m

womens hockey 2 hours ago

Hockey Referee Bloodied by Stick in US Vs. Canada

#9 Keegan Messing - Team Canada

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Beijing Olympicsfigure skating2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us