Katie Uhlaender

Katie Uhlaender's Olympic Farewell: See the 5-Time Olympian's Last Skeleton Slide

Katie Uhlaender has competed in skeleton in five Olympics for Team USA, and the 2022 Winter Olympics are expected to be her last

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA's Katie Uhlaender, in what is expected to be her final Winter Olympics in the skeleton, finished sixth in the event on Saturday.

The 37-year-old from Colorado has competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics dating back to 2006. While she has never won an Olympic medal, she placed fourth in 2014 and has six total medals in World Championship competitions.

Katie Uhlaender Olymics Final Slide

Skeleton Olympics Deaths: A Dangerous Event

It goes without saying that skeleton, Katie Uhlaender's signature Winter Olympics event, is dangerous, given that athletes sliding down an icy track head-first on a tiny sled.

But no Olympians have died in the event, which was reintroduced to the Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

4 hours ago

American Alpine Skier Nina O'Brien Back in the U.S. After Crash

Beijing Olympics Feb 5

Hunky Shirtless Flag Bearer Flames Out in Skeleton, Wild Hockey Flip & More Viral Moments

The luge has actually had a deadlier track record, with two deaths in practice runs leading up to the Winter Olympics in past years.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Katie UhlaenderBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsWinter Olympics2022 Winter Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us